Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after buying an additional 323,547 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,293. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $33.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.91, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.