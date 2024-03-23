Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.21

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.21 and traded as high as $9.72. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 42,440 shares trading hands.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1,703.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the third quarter worth about $59,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

