Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.48

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.48 and traded as high as C$1.65. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 11,800 shares traded.

Platinum Group Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.48. The company has a market cap of C$160.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 11.37.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

