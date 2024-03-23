PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.48

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.48 and traded as high as $24.43. PLDT shares last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 50,771 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in PLDT by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

