Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Power REIT stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Power REIT by 313.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Power REIT by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

