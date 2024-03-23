Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.58

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.58 and traded as low as $6.00. Precipio shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 2,353 shares traded.

Get Precipio alerts:

Precipio Stock Up 3.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precipio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

Featured Stories

