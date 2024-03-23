Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.20

Shares of Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 131.20 ($1.67) and traded as high as GBX 151.20 ($1.92). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 148.80 ($1.89), with a volume of 772,693 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 131.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,352.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 25,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.96), for a total value of £39,043.62 ($49,705.44). In related news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 25,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £39,043.62 ($49,705.44). Also, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £20,053.71 ($25,529.87). Insiders own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

