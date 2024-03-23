ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,363 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.26% of ProPetro worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ProPetro by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in ProPetro by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ProPetro by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $826.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). ProPetro had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Benchmark cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

