Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) Trading 8.4% Higher

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.55. 11,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 9,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Protagenic Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protagenic Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Protagenic Therapeutics worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

