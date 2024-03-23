Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.90

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.90 and traded as high as $13.79. Provident Financial shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 633 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Provident Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in Provident Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

See Also

