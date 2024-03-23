Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $116.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.53.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In purchased 1,191,895 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,056,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,105,427.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In bought 1,191,895 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,105,427.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

