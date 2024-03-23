Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.03

Shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.05. Psychemedics shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 14,916 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $17.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Psychemedics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 78,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 78,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new stake in Psychemedics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, Fentanyl, and alcohol.

