Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Issued By Zacks Research

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Masimo in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.14.

Shares of MASI opened at $134.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.95. Masimo has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,421,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 50,572 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $3,221,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 216,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,373,000 after acquiring an additional 99,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

