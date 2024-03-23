Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 426.68%. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.25 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $5.63 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.28 million, a PE ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 35.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

