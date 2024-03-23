Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BBY)

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.71. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 81.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

