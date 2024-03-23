Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:BJ)

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.57. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $78.97.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

