Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Equity Residential Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:EQR)

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Equity Residential in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQR

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Equity Residential by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 677,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.