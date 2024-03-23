Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Reduced by Analyst

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVE. Barclays lowered their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $170.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.68 and a 200 day moving average of $184.52. Five Below has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,514,000 after buying an additional 353,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

