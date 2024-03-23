Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for J.Jill, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:JILL)

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of J.Jill in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JILL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on J.Jill in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday.

J.Jill stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $319.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.92. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $32.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J.Jill by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 41,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in J.Jill in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in J.Jill by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in J.Jill by 933.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

