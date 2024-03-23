Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Reduced by Zacks Research

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($4.30) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $11.14 EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $737.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.52 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

NYSE NBR opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $820.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 2.33. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $141.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 193.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 72.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

