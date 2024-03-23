Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Reduced by Analyst

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

Shares of MS opened at $91.92 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $95.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $477,765,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,451,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,561,000 after buying an additional 5,631,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $512,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

