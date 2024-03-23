Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

NYSE ENB opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after buying an additional 33,419,164 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after buying an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,662,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,365,583,000 after buying an additional 7,536,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

