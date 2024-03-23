Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CRK)

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRK. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Johnson Rice cut Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

