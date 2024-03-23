Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Cut by Analyst

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXFree Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of FRX opened at C$13.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 10.17. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$9.27 and a one year high of C$15.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$356.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

