Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ford Motor Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:F)

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Ford Motor in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.