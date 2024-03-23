Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:MTDR)

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,020,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $626,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,067 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 329,522 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

