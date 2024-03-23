Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:AIT)

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.42 per share.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AIT opened at $197.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $122.24 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,912,000 after buying an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,872,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,329,000 after buying an additional 451,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

