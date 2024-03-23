Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HST)

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HST. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.4 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Articles

