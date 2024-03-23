Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for The Mosaic Company Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MOS)

Get Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Mosaic in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Mosaic Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

