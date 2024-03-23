Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PACCAR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.35.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

