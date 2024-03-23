Raymond James Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $6.87 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.