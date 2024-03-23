Raymond James Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.50.

Shares of HBM opened at C$9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. In other news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

