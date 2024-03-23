Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

OTIS stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.52. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.35. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

