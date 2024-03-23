Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,530 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 167.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,812,000 after acquiring an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hubbell by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,529,000 after acquiring an additional 148,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hubbell by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,599,000 after acquiring an additional 35,752 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $417.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.50. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $418.83.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

