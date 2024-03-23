Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.03 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $127.20 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.97 and a 200-day moving average of $117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 19.63%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.84.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

