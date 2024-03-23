Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 207.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after acquiring an additional 147,717 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $303,596.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 653,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,495,857.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,562 shares of company stock valued at $22,681,258 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

Trade Desk stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.28, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

