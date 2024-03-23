Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 77 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Moody’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $387.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $285.13 and a twelve month high of $407.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.36 and a 200 day moving average of $361.32.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

