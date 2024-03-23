Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 475 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sony Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SONY. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

