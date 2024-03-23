Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.94.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

