Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.73. Reading International shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 9,303 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 526,163 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,854,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 86,013 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Reading International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 282,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

