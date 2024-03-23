Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.86

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.86 and traded as low as $11.02. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 659,540 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBGLY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6,978.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.2701 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

