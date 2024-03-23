Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.69

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.69 and traded as high as $57.20. Red Rock Resorts shares last traded at $56.33, with a volume of 283,153 shares trading hands.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 114.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

In related news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at $92,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.