Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
RGLS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regulus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.
Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
