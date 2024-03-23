Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regulus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

RGLS stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $54.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

