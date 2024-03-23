Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.22

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 89675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 5,624 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $56,408.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 646,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,261.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 116,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,382 in the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 10.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Repay by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Repay by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

