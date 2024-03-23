Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNQ)

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $74.12 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,819,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,348,000 after buying an additional 4,989,634 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,562,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,419,556,000 after buying an additional 4,224,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $212,078,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,606.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,703,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,593 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

