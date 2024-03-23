Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Patterson Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

