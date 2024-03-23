Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TC Energy Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.
TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.94 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.34%.
TSE:TRP opened at C$54.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy has a one year low of C$43.70 and a one year high of C$57.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$40,860.00. In other TC Energy news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total value of C$136,593.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns -29 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($1,575.66). Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$40,860.00. Insiders bought 1,051 shares of company stock valued at $57,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 139.64%.
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
