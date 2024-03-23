Research Analysts Set Expectations for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Steven Madden Price Performance

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $41.14 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 111.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,120,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,264,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $199,032,000 after acquiring an additional 316,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after buying an additional 183,763 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at $28,920,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 7,246 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $301,868.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,583.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,012,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at $28,920,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,346 shares of company stock worth $2,464,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Stories

