Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempest Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

