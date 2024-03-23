Research Analysts Set Expectations for Vor Biopharma Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VOR)

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vor Biopharma in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vor Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $1.93 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 2,325,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 362.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,697,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 1,131.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 578,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vor Biopharma by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 406,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 418.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 283,118 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

